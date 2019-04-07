Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Billy leads tartan parade
Grand Marshall Sir Billy Connolly has led 3,000 people in the Tartan Day parade through New York.
Sir Billy said: "The crowds were brilliant and hearing the skirl of the pipes echoing along Sixth Avenue made me dance a wee jig in my heart. What a day."
07 Apr 2019
