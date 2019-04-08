Families of Clutha victims on inquiry

Familes of Clutha victims on inquiry
Mary Kavanagh and Ian O'Prey, who both lost loved ones in the Clutha crash, have spoken about the disaster as the fatal accident inquiry into it begins.

Ten people died when a police helicopter crashed into the roof of the Glasgow bar in 2013.

Thirty-one others were injured in the crash.

