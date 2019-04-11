Jackie Bird signs off Reporting Scotland
Reporting Scotland presenter Jackie Bird in final goodbye

The BBC's Reporting Scotland anchor Jackie Bird has presented her final Reporting Scotland.

She has been the main face of the BBC Scotland programme since 1989 but fronted her last bulletin on Wednesday night.

Ms Bird left the studio with all but only a few close colleagues aware that she had presented her final programme.

