Jackie Bird's 30 years at the BBC
Video

Jackie Bird: Three decades at BBC Scotland

Jackie Bird, the BBC's face of news in Scotland for the past three decades, has left Reporting Scotland.

From her first presenting shift in 1989, Jackie has brought the news of what is happening at home and abroad to viewers.

This montage is a selection from the BBC Scotland archives.

  • 11 Apr 2019
