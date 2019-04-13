Media player
Wild parakeet flock causes a flap in Glasgow park
Glasgow's wild parakeet flock is colourful and popular with the locals but their days may be numbered.
About 20 or 30 of the birds have made their home in Victoria Park in the west of the city.
A study's being carried out by government wildlife agency Scottish Natural Heritage to see if Scotland's only breeding colony of ring-necked parakeets will have to be removed.
13 Apr 2019
