The fossil of a Tyrannosaurus rex goes on display bearing the marks of a bite from another dinosaur

Trix was discovered in Montana, in the United States, and is on a European tour before settling into her new home in Holland.

Conservators who are travelling with the skeleton say it shows signs of having been bitten by another T. rex.

It will be on display at Glasgow's Kelvin Hall from 18 April until 31 July.