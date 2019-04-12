CCTV released of missing Wigtown pensioner

Media player
Missing Wigtown pensioner CCTV footage released
Police have released CCTV footage of the last sighting of missing 74-year-old Gavin Tait.
The images show him shopping in a local store in Wigtown on 14 March - the last day he was seen.
Police described Mr Tait as a "reclusive man" and said that little was known about him.
12 Apr 2019
