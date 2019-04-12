"I'm not drunk, I look like I am because of my disability"
'My disability is mistaken for drunkenness'

Advocates for those with additional support needs say more should be done to tackle discrimination outside and inside nightclubs.

Stuart Devlin, who has cerebral palsy, now carries a card to explain his condition after being refused entry because security staff assume he is drunk.

But there are calls for more awareness training for door staff to avoid people with disabilities being stigmatized or rejected.

