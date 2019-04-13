Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How important is Record Store Day?
Record Store Day is an annual event celebrating the culture of independently owned record stores.
More than 500 exclusive vinyl releases are made for the event and record shops around the world are to host in-store musical performances.
Record Store Day takes place on 13 April.
-
13 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window