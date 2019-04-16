Media player
Teen arrested after being hit by police van
A teenage boy has been hit by a police van and then arrested after a mass brawl in Edinburgh.
The 16-year-old was held for an alleged breach of the peace and an outstanding warrant.
Police said he did not need medical treatment.
16 Apr 2019
