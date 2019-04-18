Media player
Trainspotting actor dies after shooting
A man who starred as a gangland figure in Trainspotting 2 has been shot dead in Edinburgh's west end.
Bradley Welsh, 48, was killed in an incident in Chester Street at 20:00 on Wednesday.
He helped young people to stay away from a life of crime through his Holyrood Boxing Gym.
Police have confirmed that the death is being treated as murder.
