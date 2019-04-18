Trainspotting actor dies after shooting
Trainspotting actor dies after shooting

A man who starred as a gangland figure in Trainspotting 2 has been shot dead in Edinburgh's west end.

Bradley Welsh, 48, was killed in an incident in Chester Street at 20:00 on Wednesday.

He helped young people to stay away from a life of crime through his Holyrood Boxing Gym.

Police have confirmed that the death is being treated as murder.

  • 18 Apr 2019