The enthusiasts bringing classic cars back from the dead
Perthshire-based Classic Restorations (Scotland) restores some of the world's rarest cars to their former glory.
Founded by Charles Palmer in 1985, the company services, repairs and restores vintage vehicles for clients around the world.
They include classics such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Jaguar vehicles.
23 Apr 2019
