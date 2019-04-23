Classic Cars
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The enthusiasts bringing classic cars back from the dead

Perthshire-based Classic Restorations (Scotland) restores some of the world's rarest cars to their former glory.

Founded by Charles Palmer in 1985, the company services, repairs and restores vintage vehicles for clients around the world.

They include classics such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Jaguar vehicles.

Read more: My obsession with 'resurrecting' classic cars

  • 23 Apr 2019