Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aberdeenshire orphan lambs helping with dementia
Spring has arrived at a care home in Aberdeenshire.
A trio of orphan lambs have visited the Balhousie Huntly home in a bid to combat dementia.
Many of the residents lived and worked on farms - so seeing the newborns now, helps them reconnect with their past.
See more on this from the BBC Scotland's The Nine programme.
-
19 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window