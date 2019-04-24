Video

A baby who has not had the easiest start to life is approaching her first birthday. She lives in temporary accommodation in Glasgow with her mother and two siblings.

The family have little money and no support from any other relative in the area.

Meanwhile, in another part of the city, retired headteacher Davida Cook is in her kitchen decorating a cake. The baby and Davida will not meet each other, but Davida has volunteered to make her a free birthday cake.

Davida works with Free Cakes For Kids, an organisation with independent groups across the UK who all have one simple mission - to make personalised cakes for families who find it difficult to provide a birthday cake for their own children.

Video Journalist - Graham Fraser