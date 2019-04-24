Cow has quads against all odds

Media player
Orkney cow has four calves against all odds
A cow in Orkney has delivered four healthy calves.
Experts say the chances of quads being born and surviving is one in 11 million.
Farmer Brian Omand only realised it was a multiple birth when the cow started to calf.
She had previously only had single births.
24 Apr 2019
