FM calls for indyref2 by 2021
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nicola Sturgeon calls for indyref2 by 2021 Holyrood elections

Nicola Sturgeon has called for a referendum on Scottish independence before the next Holyrood election in 2021.

The first minister said the Scottish government would introduce legislation to set the rules for a referendum.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that such a vote is the only way to preserve devolution and protect Scotland's place in Europe.

She also acknowledged that a transfer of powers from Westminster would be needed to put the bill into practice.

  • 24 Apr 2019