CCTV captures 'rival gang' car chase

Six men have been found guilty of a series of attempted murders in what the High Court heard was a conspiracy of murderous violence.

It was carried out by associates of the Lyons criminal family against men associated with their rivals, the Daniel family.

Dramatic footage captured on CCTV showed a high-speed car chase which started in Milton and ended up in a crash on an off-ramp of the M8.

The attack on Steven "Bonzo" Daniel which followed almost severed his nose from his face and detached his top jaw from his skull.