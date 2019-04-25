CCTV captures 'rival gang' car chase

Media player
CCTV footage captures 'rival gang' car chase in Glasgow
Six men have been found guilty of a series of attempted murders in what the High Court heard was a conspiracy of murderous violence.
It was carried out by associates of the Lyons criminal family against men associated with their rivals, the Daniel family.
Dramatic footage captured on CCTV showed a high-speed car chase which started in Milton and ended up in a crash on an off-ramp of the M8.
The attack on Steven "Bonzo" Daniel which followed almost severed his nose from his face and detached his top jaw from his skull.
25 Apr 2019
