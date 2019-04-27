Scotland's first female Sikh DJ
Scotland's first female Sikh DJ?

Nisha is only 16 but she already has her eyes on her dream job to be Scotland's first female Sikh DJ.

She's being supported by a new charity called Intercultural Youth Scotland.

It has been set up to help mentor young people from black and ethnic minority backgrounds realise their ambitions.

Nisha spoke to BBC Scotland's The Nine.

