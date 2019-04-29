England's Brexit debate 'xenophobic'

Media player
Robin McAlpine: England's Brexit debate is 'xenophobic'
Robin McAlpine, Director of the Common Weal think tank, says the politics of the Brexit debate in England are “right-wing, xenophobic, anti-European”.
He says the more affluent south is feeling “challenged by multi-culturalism" while northern England is challenged by the “weak economics of Britain”.
He told BBC Debate Night this has not been happening in Scotland, Wales or Northern-Ireland.
Common Weal was founded by Mr McAlpine in 2013 to campaign for social and economic equality in Scotland.
29 Apr 2019
