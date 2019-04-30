Video

With prices and rents rising rapidly across much of the world, vast numbers of people - particularly the young - are struggling to find enough money for a decent home.

From 2010 to 2018, the average private rent rose by 40% in the Lothian region - which includes Edinburgh - for a one bedroom property, 42% for two-bedrooms and 47% for a three-bedroom home.

The Nine's chief news correspondent James Cook spoke to two women in Edinburgh and Berlin who had very similar experiences of the global housing crisis.