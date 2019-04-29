Holyrood Dog of the Year competition held
The annual Holyrood Dog of the Year competition has taken place outside the Scottish Parliament.

Ten dogs from across the political spectrum were judged on their natural charisma and ability to tackle an obstacle course.

MSP Jeremy Balfour's dog Sadie was crowned this year's winner.

  • 29 Apr 2019