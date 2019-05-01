Alcohol minimum unit pricing: one year on
Drinkers give their verdict on minimum pricing one year on

It is one year since Scotland introduced minimum unit pricing for alcohol.

The programme is aimed at tackling the country alcohol consumption. But is it working?

The Scottish government said it was "hopeful" that the policy was working, however, the official data on health outcomes and drink sales will not be released until June.

The Nine's social affairs correspondent Chris Clements has been speaking to people about their experiences of higher prices for alcohol.

