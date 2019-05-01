Owner had "terrible time" in finance row
Motorhome owner had "terrible time" over Gill's purchase

Alan Nicoll paid £37,000 for an ex-hire motorhome from Gill's, only to be told the finance company which owned it had not received the money and wanted to recover the vehicle.

He says he and his partner endured a "terrible time" and what the company did to them "was just lowlife".

