Meet the family embracing a low-carbon lifestyle
Meet the Martins, the family living a low-carbon lifestyle in Aberdeen.
Mum Rachel and dad Ben head the family, then there's their two children Elizabeth, nine, and Daniel, 12.
The family grow vegetables, avoid "fast fashion" and live on a plant-based diet, meaning they don't contribute to animal emissions.
Read more: The Aberdeen family embracing a low-carbon lifestyle
01 May 2019
