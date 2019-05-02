Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emergency services attend A74(M) crash
Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal accident near Ecclefechan.
A 22-year-old man was killed in the incident which happened at about 21:05 on Wednesday.
Two people died in a second crash, on the same road, at 06:15 near Kirkpatrick-Fleming.
The road was closed for several hours after both accidents but has since reopened.
-
02 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window