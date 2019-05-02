Emergency services attend A74(M) crash
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Emergency services attend A74(M) crash

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal accident near Ecclefechan.

A 22-year-old man was killed in the incident which happened at about 21:05 on Wednesday.

Two people died in a second crash, on the same road, at 06:15 near Kirkpatrick-Fleming.

The road was closed for several hours after both accidents but has since reopened.

  • 02 May 2019