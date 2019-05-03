Billy McNeill's cup triumph remembered

Video

Football commentator Archie Macpherson used his eulogy at the funeral of Celtic legend Billy McNeill to tell the congregation what it was like to witness the greatest moment in Celtic’s history.

Macpherson spoke to hundreds of friends, family, and those from across the world of football who had gathered for the funeral of McNeill in Glasgow.

Macpherson, who was in Lisbon when Celtic won the European Cup in 1967, described McNeill's reaction when he lifted the famous trophy.

McNeill, who had lived with dementia since 2010, died on Monday at the age of 79.