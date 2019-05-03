Final respects paid to Billy McNeill
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Football heroes pay final respects to Billy McNeill

Some of Scotland's greatest football heroes have paid their final respects to Celtic legend Billy McNeill.

A funeral mass was held at St Aloysius' Church before the cortege made its way to Celtic Park, where thousands of fans had gathered to remember the former captain and manager.

McNeill, who had lived with dementia since 2010, died aged 79 on 22 April.

BBC Scotland's The Nine followed the day's events.

  • 03 May 2019