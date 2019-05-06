Rural areas can bring young people back

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rural areas can 'think creatively' to bring back youth
Scotland needs to “think creatively” to attract young people back to rural areas says Eilidh Douglas.
The solicitor and Vice Chair of Amnesty UK told BBC Debate Night that many younger people want a different quality of life after time working in the city.
She says some industries will always be based in Scotland’s central belt, but rural areas can offer “a sense of community” that people don’t often feel in cities.
-
06 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-48172639/rural-areas-can-think-creatively-to-bring-back-youthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window