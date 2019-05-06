Two men dead after farm wall collapse
Video

Two men have died and two others were injured after a wall collapsed at a farm between Linlithgow and Falkirk.

The incident happened at Myrehead Farm in Whitecross at about 10:10.

One of the injured men has been flown by air ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, while the other has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

