Two men dead after farm wall collapse

Two men dead on farm near Falkirk after wall collapse
Two men have died and two others were injured after a wall collapsed at a farm between Linlithgow and Falkirk.
The incident happened at Myrehead Farm in Whitecross at about 10:10.
One of the injured men has been flown by air ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, while the other has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
06 May 2019
