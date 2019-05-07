Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cycle police will target risky drivers who get too close
Plain-clothes police cyclists are taking to Scotland's roads to target drivers who get too close.
The officers will use bike-mounted cameras to catch motorists, who will then be pulled over.
Drivers will be spoken to and could face being fined and getting points on their licence.
-
07 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-48193216/cycle-police-will-target-risky-drivers-who-get-too-closeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window