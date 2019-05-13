Media player
Lord Mulholland: 'You sought to turn Glasgow into a war zone'
Six men have been jailed for a series of attempts to murder men linked to a rival Glasgow crime family.
The attacks were carried out by associates of the Lyons criminal family against men associated with their rivals, the Daniel family.
At the High Court in Glasgow, the attackers received prison sentences totalling 104 years.
The judge, Lord Mulholland, had said that the courts took a dim view of such "gangsterous conduct".
13 May 2019
