Drone footage of Hunterston Terminal

The owner of the Hunterston deep water terminal in North Ayrshire has unveiled a "masterplan" for the site.

Once used for importing iron ore and coal, the site has been dormant since 2016

Peel Ports believes it can have a future as a site for decommissioning North Sea structures and as a renewables hub.

  • 16 May 2019