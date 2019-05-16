Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Calum 'Lumo' Barnes: 'Everybody knows someone who has suffered'
Scottish rapper Calum "Lumo" Barnes recorded a series of video diaries before his death at the age of 21.
They were never watched by anyone until they were found by his grieving family among his belongings.
Now, they have become the basis of a documentary film about his life and death.
In one of his diaries, he talks about dealing with depression.
-
16 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-48297723/calum-lumo-barnes-everybody-knows-someone-who-has-sufferedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window