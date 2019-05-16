Sir Andy Murray receives knighthood
Sir Andy Murray receives knighthood at Buckingham Palace

Sir Andy Murray has received his knighthood at Buckingham Palace.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was named in the Queen's New Year Honours list in 2016.

Speaking at the time, the 32-year-old said being known as a sir "sounds a bit strange" but welcomed "the big honour".

