'If someone my age can use a defibrillator, anyone can.'
Classmates of a 10-year-old who died after a cardiac arrest during an ice skating lesson are aiming to raise awareness about the use of defibrillators.

Since Jayden Orr died in 2017, his family have been campaigning and fundraising to install child-friendly defibrillators in schools.

The pupils of Newark Primary have been making a film to show how simple the machines are to use.

  • 23 May 2019