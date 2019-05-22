Video

It's been hailed as the charity stopping generations of the same family falling into the care system - but is it right for Dundee?

Next month, the Pause programme will recruit women in the city who have had multiple children removed from their care.

It will provide support and counselling for issues such as addiction and mental health problems.

But a key condition of that help is the need for the women to take long acting contraception - usually in the form of an implant.

So is the pause programme helping women or helping to save money?

Our social affairs correspondent Chris Clements visited cities in England where Pause has been rolled out to find out more.