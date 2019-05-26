'I'm a former Olympian living with depression'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yvonne Murray: 'I'm an Olympic medal winner living with depression'
Athlete Yvonne Murray has spoken for the first time about how depression and anxiety nearly ended her life.
She was a golden girl of UK athletics during the 1980s and 1990s, winning an Olympic bronze, Commonwealth gold and European and World titles.
Ms Murray told presenter John Beattie from BBC Scotland's The Nine: "If it wasn't for my husband and my daughter and my family I wouldn't be here today.
"It's an ongoing process, it's day by day, but I'm slowly but surely getting better."
-
26 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-48414290/yvonne-murray-i-m-an-olympic-medal-winner-living-with-depressionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window