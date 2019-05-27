Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon: EU result "emphatic rejection of Brexit"
SNP leader and Scottish first minister has said the result of the EU elections in Scotland are an "emphatic rejection of Brexit".
The SNP is celebrating its best ever result in the European elections. The party has increased its number of MEPs from two to three, while Scottish Labour lost both its seats.
The first minister, on a visit to Ireland, said the result would further boost calls for a second Scottish independence referendum.
She said: "It is one thing to oppose independence, I don't believe it is sustainable to stand in the way of the Scottish people deciding."
-
27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-48426571/nicola-sturgeon-eu-result-emphatic-rejection-of-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window