Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former MEP will miss 'international atmosphere'
After losing his seat at the European elections on 23 May, David Martin has described how his 35 years as an MEP had been a "real cultural experience".
The Labour politician who was UK's longest serving MEP said he had made friends from across the continent, and that representing the people of Scotland had been a privilege and honour.
Scottish Labour lost both its seats in the European elections.
-
27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window