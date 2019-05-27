Sturgeon on next steps after European elections

Media player
Video
Nicola Sturgeon on her next steps in wake of European elections
Nicola Sturgeon has been setting out her next steps in the wake of the European election results.
The first minister said she wanted to build a cross-party coalition against Brexit.
She also plans to press ahead with her call for a second Scottish independence referendum.
Ms Sturgeon said a bill paving the way for indyref2 would be brought forward at Holyrood this week.
27 May 2019
