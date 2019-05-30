'Boris Johnson would be a disaster as PM.'

Media player
Video
'Boris Johnson would be a disaster as prime minister.'
The Scottish government has tabled legislation which could pave the way for a new Scottish independence referendum.
The government wants to put the question of independence to a new public vote in the second half of 2020.
In an exclusive interview, The Nine’s Martin Geissler spoke to Nicola Sturgeon about independence, the Conservative leadership race, transgender recognition and her future as first minister.
30 May 2019
