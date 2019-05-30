Concern as whales appear in harbour

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Concern as whales appear in Orkney harbour
About 13 pilot whales have appeared in a harbour in Orkney.
The pod has surfaced in Hatston pier near a visiting cruise liner.
They have gathered lots of attention but there were fears that the whales could get distressed.
-
30 May 2019
