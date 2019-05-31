Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mackintosh's Hill House reopens inside protective box
Charles Rennie Mackintosh's domestic masterpiece is to reopen to the public after work to enclose it in a "box" to protect it from the elements.
Hill House in Helensburgh was said to have been seriously deteriorating inside and out because of the effects of a century of driving rain and wind.
Public access to the building will begin again on Saturday 8 June.
-
31 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-48478314/mackintosh-s-hill-house-reopens-inside-protective-boxRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window