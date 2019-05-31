The forgotten bog fighting climate change
Flow country is a beautiful but precarious habitat which ecologists call blanket bog. It is critical in the fight against the effects of climate change.

BBC Scotland's Chief News Correspondent James Cook met Dr Roxane Andersen of the Environmental Research Institute.

She said looking after the bog is vital to ensure it mitigates climate change rather than fuelling it.

