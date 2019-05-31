Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The forgotten bog fighting climate change
Flow country is a beautiful but precarious habitat which ecologists call blanket bog. It is critical in the fight against the effects of climate change.
BBC Scotland's Chief News Correspondent James Cook met Dr Roxane Andersen of the Environmental Research Institute.
She said looking after the bog is vital to ensure it mitigates climate change rather than fuelling it.
-
31 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window