Lanarkshire amputee footballer new face of campaign
An 11-year-old amputee footballer from South Lanarkshire is to be a guest of honour at Saturday's Champions League final in Madrid.
Keeley Cerretti, from Larkhall, has been chosen as the face of UEFA's #EqualGame campaign.
She will meet UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin before watching the Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur game with him.
Keeley, who plays for Partick Thistle Junior Amputees, began playing football two years ago.
The Nine met her ahead of her trip to Madrid.
01 Jun 2019
