Amputee footballer new face of campaign

An 11-year-old amputee footballer from South Lanarkshire is to be a guest of honour at Saturday's Champions League final in Madrid.

Keeley Cerretti, from Larkhall, has been chosen as the face of UEFA's #EqualGame campaign.

She will meet UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin before watching the Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur game with him.

Keeley, who plays for Partick Thistle Junior Amputees, began playing football two years ago.

The Nine met her ahead of her trip to Madrid.