Kirsty Blackman: UK should not welcome 'abhorrent' Trump
The UK should not be “rolling out the red carpet” for Donald Trump this week, says Kirsty Blackman MP.
The SNP's deputy Westminster leader says the US president's values on immigration and attitude toward women are “abhorrent” and are "dragging America Backwards".
Ms Blackman told BBC Debate Night that too much money was being spent on his state visit.
Author and broadcaster Rev David Robertson also asked her whether the Scottish government should be welcoming the Chinese.
03 Jun 2019
