'This will be the last D-Day anniversary'

Veteran Bill Glen recalls his fight in Normandy after D-Day
Veteran Bill Glen has shared his harrowing story of his service in the Second World War as part of commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Four of Bill's comrades in his unit died in the weeks that followed the D-Day invasion in France, and Bill himself was left injured.
Now, aged 97, he believes that this will be the last major anniversary of D-Day as the number of veterans of the Normandy invasion dwindles in the next few years.
06 Jun 2019
