Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Explosion after midnight garage blaze in Fraserburgh
An investigation is under way into the cause of a serious fire at a garage in Aberdeenshire.
A number of homes were evacuated close to the scene on Fraserburgh's Mid Street as a precaution because of gas tanks within the garage, police said.
Around 40 firefighters tackled the blaze after it broke out about midnight on Sunday. Footage on social media showed an explosion amidst the flames.
It took nearly three hours to bring the fire under control.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured and there were no suspicious circumstances.
Footage by Grant Ramzi.
-
09 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-48572775/explosion-after-midnight-garage-blaze-in-fraserburghRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window