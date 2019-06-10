Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside Scotland's first addiction recovery village
Scotland's first recovery village offers a rehabilitation programme to people dealing with addiction issues.
The River Garden, based in Auchicruive estate in Ayrshire, is also run as a social community initiative.
Stonemason Alex says he hopes to progress to working as a member of staff.
This report is part of the BBC's Crossing Divides, a season of stories about bringing people together in a fragmented world.
-
10 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window