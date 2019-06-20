Media player
'My bulimia was hidden by so-called healthy weight'
Lee Donald struggled with an eating disorder from the age of 13 and did not recover until she was 19.
Being a "healthy" weight meant she could hide her bulimia from her family and friends.
Having an eating disorder meant Lee lost her dream job but she now says fitness has changed her life.
Film produced by BBC Scotland's Robbie Boyle
